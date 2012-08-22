UPDATE 1-Nissan recalls 2013 Infiniti JX35 for faulty fuel gauge

Aug 22 Nissan Motor Co said it was recalling 7,842 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover vehicles to check for defective fuel gauges.

The Japanese automaker said a faulty gauge in the new luxury crossover could indicate a higher fuel level than actually exists.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing late on Tuesday that the faulty gauge could cause the JX35 to run out of fuel unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash.

In July, the NHTSA said it had opened a defect investigation into the JX35 on possible improper application of the emergency brake.

The probe is not a recall, but could lead to one. About 8,000 JX35s are being investigated for the brake issue.

In its report to the NHTSA on the fuel-gauge problem, Nissan said the fuel transfer tube could be misrouted inside the fuel tank on some vehicles manufactured from Feb. 15 through June 22. The problem has been corrected, the company said.

The automaker said it had notified U.S. dealers of the fuel-gauge problem on Aug. 13 and would begin sending notices to consumers in early September. Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, correct the problem free of charge.

Nissan told the NHTSA that it had received a single field report in mid-May that a JX35 had run out of fuel when the gauge indicated there was still some in the tank.