Nissan recalls 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover for faulty fuel gauge

BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Aug 22 Nissan Motor Co said it was recalling 7,842 2013 Infiniti JX35 crossover vehicles to check for defective fuel gauges.
The Japanese automaker said a faulty gauge in the new luxury crossover could indicate a higher fuel level than actually exists.
In its official recall notice, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing late on Tuesday that the faulty gauge could cause the JX35 to run out of fuel unexpectedly, increasing the risk of crash.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.
* Economy on fragile footing, Trump factor raises uncertainty (Adds analyst's quote, context on economy and BOJ policy)