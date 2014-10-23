版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 17:35 BJT

Nissan recalling 260,000 vehicles globally with Takata air bags

TOKYO Oct 23 Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it is recalling 260,000 vehicles globally due to a defect in driver-side air bags made by Takata Corp.

The Japanese parts maker is at the centre of a burgeoning number of recalls over air bags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.

The recalls affect Nissan's March model, called Micra in Europe, and the Cube, a Nissan spokesman said. They are chiefly in Japan, with 104,905 cars, 30,000 in Europe and 11,000 in China, he said.

The Japanese recall covers models from 2008 to 2012, he said. He was not immediately able to provide more details on regions or model years.

U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday expanded the number of Takata-equipped vehicles in the United States that may be affected by recalls to 7.8 million vehicles by 10 carmakers. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Ryan Woo)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐