Nissan to recall 218,019 Versa vehicles in US for suspension issue

Oct 2 Nissan Motor Co Ltd would recall 218,019 Versa vehicles in the United States to fix a front suspension problem.

The company has notified the U.S. vehicle safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that road salt may corrode the front coil springs, possibly leading to fractures. (1.usa.gov/1Oczajh)

Coil spring fractures may puncture the tire and increase the risk of a crash.

Nissan North America is expected to begin the recall of the affected cars, for model years 2007-2012, by mid-November, NHTSA said.

In May, NHTSA had launched a preliminary evaluation of about 130,000 Nissan Versa cars after receiving complaints about fractures in the front suspension coil spring. (reut.rs/1LX8eCg)

The automaker was not immediately available for a comment.

Nissan was not aware of any incidents involving a crash, property damage, injury or fatality attributed to the suspension issue, a Detroit News report said. (bit.ly/1OLTWWM)

The company would also recall 101,000 Versa vehicles in Canada related to the problem, the report added. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)