UPDATE 1-Nissan recalls five 2013 models on air bags concerns

March 13 Nissan Motor Co is recalling
five 2013 model year vehicles, including top sellers Altima and
Sentra, because the front passenger airbag may not deploy in a
crash, the automaker told U.S. regulators.
The models in the recall are Nissan's Altima, Sentra,
Pathfinder and Leaf as well as Infiniti JX35, it said on
Wednesday.
Nissan did not supply the number of vehicles involved in the
recall, or when they were manufactured. The reported recall
affects only models sold in the United States. Nissan did not
say whether vehicles in other countries will be recalled.
Sensors that determine if a passenger is sitting in a seat
may not have met specifications and do not detect a rider, the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. If
a crash occurs and no passenger is detected, the air bag may not
deploy.
The recall is expected to begin next month.
Dan Passe, a Nissan spokesman at its U.S. headquarters in
Nashville, Tennessee, said there have been no reports of
injuries or crashes related to this problem.
Nissan determined a recall should be conducted on Feb. 21,
two months after the automaker noticed an increasing number of
warranty claims from owners who said their airbag detection
dashboard warning was lit, according to documents filed with the
NHTSA.
Nissan is also recalling 482 Sentras in the United States,
Canada and Puerto Rico, made from Sept. 11 to Oct. 4 last year
because fuel tanks were not properly sealed. This may lead to a
small leak of gasoline when the tanks are filled, Nissan told
the NHTSA.
Passe said no injuries or crashes have resulted from the
fuel tank issue.