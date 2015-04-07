Nissan to produce new 1-ton truck for Renault in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 7 Nissan will produce a new 1-ton truck for Renault starting in 2016 at its Cuernavaca plant in central Mexico, the company said on Tuesday.

It will be Renault's first 1-ton pick-up truck, according to a statement.

A Nissan spokesman in Mexico said that he did not have information on the investment amount or other details.

Nissan made the announcement on the same day Daimler AG said it would expand its cooperation with the Japanese automaker to develop a 1-ton pickup truck for Mercedes-Benz.

The new Mercedes-Benz pickup will be produced at Nissan's plants in Cordoba, Argentina and Barcelona, Spain. The two plants will also make the Renault truck. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; editing by Andrew Hay)