U.S. regulators probe Nissan Versa for potential pedal issue

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DETROIT, April 6 U.S. safety regulators have opened a preliminary investigation into Nissan small cars Versa and Versa note after complaints that drivers were having difficulty moving their feet quickly from the accelerator to brake pedals.
Two dozen complaints have been logged with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a trim panel covering carpet to the right of the accelerator interferes with free movement of a driver's right foot.
A preliminary investigation is short of a safety recall but may lead to one.
Nissan estimates that 360,000 Versa and Versa Note small cars could be affected, from model years 2013 to 2015.
Nissan said it is analyzing "to assess the scope, frequency and safety-related consequences of the alleged defect" and that it is cooperating with safety regulators.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.