Nissan Motor September U.S. auto sales down 1 percent

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
DETROIT Oct 2 Nissan Motor Co said its September U.S. auto sales fell 1.1 percent to 91,907 vehicles.
Nissan's flagship Nissan brand showed September sales of 82,462, down 2 percent, and its luxury brand Infiniti gained 11 percent to 9,445.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.