公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Nissan Motor September U.S. auto sales down 1 percent

DETROIT Oct 2 Nissan Motor Co said its September U.S. auto sales fell 1.1 percent to 91,907 vehicles.

Nissan's flagship Nissan brand showed September sales of 82,462, down 2 percent, and its luxury brand Infiniti gained 11 percent to 9,445.

