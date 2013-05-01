版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 21:50 BJT

Nissan U.S. April sales up 23 percent to 87,847 vehicles

DETROIT May 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd U.S. sales in April rose 23 percent to 87,847 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

However, Nissan missed analysts' expectations of monthly U.S. sales of more than 89,000.
