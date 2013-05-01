Nissan U.S. April sales up 23 percent to 87,847 vehicles

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT May 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd U.S. sales in April rose 23 percent to 87,847 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.
However, Nissan missed analysts' expectations of monthly U.S. sales of more than 89,000.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict