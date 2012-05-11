版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Nissan sees 10 pct rise in 2012/13 global unit sales

YOKOHAMA May 11 Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it expects its global retail sales to rise 10.4 percent to 5.35 million vehicles in the business year to next March.

Japan's No.2 automaker also said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 82 yen in the 2012/13 business year and a euro rate of 105 yen.

