Nissan to restart some Thai output this month-Nikkei

TOKYO Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co will restart some production at its factory in Thailand, which was halted after floods there disrupted supplies of parts, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported.

Nissan plans to switch to parts suppliers outside Thailand to allow it to resume making cars, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

A Nissan spokesman declined to say when Japan's No. 2 automaker planned to restart production at the 200,000-vehicles-a-year plant, which has been idle since Oct. 17.

On Friday, the company said the plant would remain closed until at least Nov. 4. (Reporting by Tim Kelly)