Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it would keep its Thai production suspended for at least another week, until Nov. 4, with no sign of an end to the supply chain disruption from the floods there.
Nissan also said it had no plans for now to reduce production elsewhere.
Japan's No.2 automaker had stopped production at its 200,000-vehicles-a-year factory in Thailand from Oct. 17 due to difficulty of procuring components. Its factory has had no direct damage from the floods. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.