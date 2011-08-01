Nissan recalls about 20,000 Altima sedans in US

DETROIT Aug 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)
said it will recall about 20,000 Altima sedans to fix a
potential problem that could lead to steering difficulties and
cause accidents, according to U.S. safety regulators.
Nissan is recalling 2011 and 2012 model year Altimas built
at its Canton, Mississippi, plant from April 25 to June 10,
because the transverse link bolt may not have been tightened to
the proper specification, according to information posted on
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website by
the Japanese automaker. No other Nissan or Infiniti models are
involved.
A Nissan spokesman said no accidents or injuries have been
reported in relation to the issue.
The bolt in the Altimas affected could loosen during
driving, creating a rattling and vibration, according to the
NHTSA website. If the bolt came out completely, the driver
might have trouble controlling the car's direction and that
could result in a crash.
Nissan will replace the bolts and tighten them to the
proper specification, according to the NHTSA website. The
recall is expected to begin immediately.
