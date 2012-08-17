UPDATE 1-NHTSA probes possible airbag defect in '12 Nissan Versa

Aug 17 U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that a damaged cable assembly in the 2012 Nissan Versa could prevent its airbag from deploying in a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its investigation covered an estimated 100,000 Versas sold in the United States.

NHTSA, which has opened a preliminary investigation, said Nissan had notified it that the airbag cable assembly was founded pinched within the steering column on some Versas.

"Damage or a short to this cable may cause the airbag to not deploy, which poses a safety risk," said NHTSA's Office of Defect Investigation.

A NHTSA defect investigation can lead to a safety recall.

The safety agency said it had received no complaints or reports of failures.