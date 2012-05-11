版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 15:21 BJT

Nissan CEO Ghosn: Yen unlikely to stay strong

YOKOHAMA, Japan May 11 Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he does not expect the yen to remain strong and believes that, logically, it should weaken.

"We don't believe the yen is going to remain at 80 yen," Ghosn told a news conference to announce Nissan's financial results.

"Even though it is now at the 79 yen level, two weeks ago it was at 83 or 84. If there is any indication for the future, logically the yen should weaken," he said.

Nissan has assumed an average dollar rate of 82 yen for the business year ending next March, compared with 80 yen at Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐