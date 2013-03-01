版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-Nissan February US auto sales fell 6.6 percent to 99,636 vehicles

DETROIT, March 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says February US auto sales fell 6.6 percent to 99,636 vehicles
