公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Nissan US sales in November rose 10.7 percent to 106,528 vehicles

DETROIT Dec 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says us sales in November rose 10.7 percent to 106,528 vehicles
