公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Nissan Motor says U.S. sales in May rose 18.8 percent to 135,934 vehicles

DETROIT, June 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says U.S. sales in May rose 18.8 percent to 135,934 vehicles
