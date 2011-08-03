UPDATE 1-Nissan Motor to halve exports from Japan by FY16-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Nissan Motor Co plans to shift
more production offshore and roughly halve its annual exports by
fiscal 2016 to cope with the yen's sharp rise, Japan's Nikkei
business daily reported.
The company cut annual exports from Japan to about
300,000-400,000 units by 2016 from 680,000 vehicles it exported
last year, Nikkei said.
For each 1 yen gain versus the dollar, the company's
operating profit is hurt by 20 billion yen ($260.1 million) and
reducing shipments abroad would cut the fallout from exports to
about 8 billion yen ($104.0 million), the paper reported.
If Nissan manages to cut exports by half, its overseas-bound
vehicles will be about 30-40 percent of its domestic output,
down from 64 percent last year, Nikkei said, adding that
vehicles exported from Japan will account for about 5 percent of
its global sales, down from 16 percent last year.
The automaker plans to transfer production of the Rogue -- a
sport utility vehicle exclusive to the North American markets --
to its Smyrna plant in Tennessee next year, shaving exports by
100,000 units, the paper said.
Also, 85 percent of Nissan vehicles sold in the U.S. will be
made locally by 2015, up from nearly 70 percent at present,
Nikkei reported.
The strong yen is seen eroding Nissan's profit by 670
billion yen from FY 2008 to 2011, the paper added.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)
($1 = 76.890 Japanese Yen)