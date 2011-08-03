UPDATE 1-Nissan Motor to halve exports from Japan by FY16-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Nissan Motor Co plans to shift more production offshore and roughly halve its annual exports by fiscal 2016 to cope with the yen's sharp rise, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported.

The company cut annual exports from Japan to about 300,000-400,000 units by 2016 from 680,000 vehicles it exported last year, Nikkei said.

For each 1 yen gain versus the dollar, the company's operating profit is hurt by 20 billion yen ($260.1 million) and reducing shipments abroad would cut the fallout from exports to about 8 billion yen ($104.0 million), the paper reported.

If Nissan manages to cut exports by half, its overseas-bound vehicles will be about 30-40 percent of its domestic output, down from 64 percent last year, Nikkei said, adding that vehicles exported from Japan will account for about 5 percent of its global sales, down from 16 percent last year.

The automaker plans to transfer production of the Rogue -- a sport utility vehicle exclusive to the North American markets -- to its Smyrna plant in Tennessee next year, shaving exports by 100,000 units, the paper said.

Also, 85 percent of Nissan vehicles sold in the U.S. will be made locally by 2015, up from nearly 70 percent at present, Nikkei reported.

The strong yen is seen eroding Nissan's profit by 670 billion yen from FY 2008 to 2011, the paper added.