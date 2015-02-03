版本:
BRIEF-Nissan's U.S. sales in January rose 15.1 percent

DETROIT Feb 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says company's U.S. sales in January rose 15.1 percent to 104,107 vehicles * U.S. exec says January auto sales sustained momentum from last year due to

high consumer confidence and low gas prices
