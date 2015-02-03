BRIEF-Nissan's U.S. sales in January rose 15.1 percent

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
DETROIT Feb 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd : * Says company's U.S. sales in January rose 15.1 percent to 104,107 vehicles * U.S. exec says January auto sales sustained momentum from last year due to
high consumer confidence and low gas prices
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.