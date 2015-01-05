BRIEF-Nissan Group of North America says total December U.S. Sales of 117,318 units

BRIEF-Datatrak International reports Q1 revenue $1.953 million
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
Jan 5 Nissan Group of North America -
* Nissan Group of North America says total U.S. sales for December 2014 of 117,318 units, up 6.9 percent compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results