2015年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Nissan Group of North America says total December U.S. Sales of 117,318 units

Jan 5 Nissan Group of North America -

* Nissan Group of North America says total U.S. sales for December 2014 of 117,318 units, up 6.9 percent compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
