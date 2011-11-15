版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 14:22 BJT

Nisshin Steel, Nippon Metal to brief at 0730 GMT -Jiji

TOKYO Nov 15 Nisshin Steel Co said on Tuesday it and Nippon Metal Industry Co will hold a joint news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on their steel operations. The presidents of the two companies will attend.

Media have reported that the two are in talks to merge their operations to become Japan's No.2 steel maker after Nippon Steel Corp. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐