Nisshinbo says to buy Luxembourg's TMD Friction

TOKYO, Sept 26 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc , a Japanese maker of cotton spinners, said it would buy all the shares in TMD Friction Group, a Luxembourg-based brake maker, for 440 million euros ($595 million).

Nisshinbo said it would sign the agreement on Monday.

($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)

