UPDATE 2-National Oilwell to buy pipeline maker NKT

* Firms agree to sell NKT Flexibles for 3.8 bln DKK

* Analysts say price is high

* NKT says book value at end-2011 was 1.4 bln DKK

* NKT chief says to use proceeds to pay off debt

* NKT shares up 5.9 pct, Subsea 7 up 2.1 pct at 1232 GMT

By Henriette Jacobsen and John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 U.S.-based National Oilwell Varco is to buy the pipeline-making arm of Denmark's NKT Holding and Norway's Subsea 7, paying a full price to boost its presence in the offshore sector of the oilfield equipment industry.

Industrial group NKT Holding, which owns 51 percent and offshore engineer Subsea 7 which owns the rest of NKT Flexibles, said they had agreed to sell the unit for 3.8 billion Danish crowns ($673.4 million) to National Oilwell, which is the No.1 U.S. oilfield equipment provider.

The owners put the business up for sale in September in a move aimed at freeing up some much-needed cash and expect to book a gain on the asset, which carries a book value of 1.4 billion crowns.

National Oilwell Varco's Chief Executive Pete Miller said NKT Flexibles, which makes flexible pipe products and systems for the offshore sector, "significantly increases our footprint in this growing segment of the oil and gas industry."

DIVIDEND BOOST FOR SUBSEA

Shares in NKT and Subsea 7 rose briskly on the news of the sale, which NKT Holding Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said would enable the group to reduce debt and analysts said would improve Subsea 7's potential to pay a dividend.

"This (improving the balance sheet) will give us the room to develop or expand our other three business areas," Hofman-Bang told Reuters. NKT's other businesses are power cables, cleaning equipment and products based on optical fibre technologies.

He said the divestment would help NKT Holding reduce its gearing -- expressed as net interest-bearing debt relative to operational EBITDA -- to below 2.0 by the end of 2012. The ratio stood at 5.0 at the end of the third quarter of 2011.

Hofman-Bang said the price was attractive at 14 times the unit's estimated 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). He declined to say if there had been any other bidders.

Shares in NKT Holding traded up 5.9 percent by 1232 GMT, outpacing a 1.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded stocks. Subsea 7 shares were up 2.1 percent in Oslo.

FULL PRICE

Analysts said the deal looked good for the sellers.

"We had valued NKT Flexibles at $525 million," Terra Markets analyst Kim Andre Uggedal said, adding that the sale price was slightly more than 2.40 crowns per Subsea 7 share more than had been assumed. "We think the price is nice."

"They (Subsea 7) have a lot of cash and a little debt," he said. "So we hope a dividend will be announced in connection with the results that will come in mid-March."

Fondsfinans analyst Petter Narvestad said: "This is a transaction whereby Subsea 7 sells a non core operation at a good price, which shows that underlying values in subsea-related business are not fully reflected on the bourse."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the relevant competition authorities, and is expected to close during the first half of 2012, NKT Holding and Subsea 7 said in the statement.

NKT Flexibles had 2011 revenues of 1.5 billion crowns and pro forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 301 million, they said.

Subsea 7 expects its share of the contribution from NKT Flexibles for 2011 to be about $29 million, the statement said.