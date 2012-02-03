NKT and Subsea 7 sell pipeline unit for 3.8 bln DKK

COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish industrial group
NKT Holding and Norwegian Subsea 7 have
agreed to sell their oil pipelines business to U.S. oilfield
equipment group National Oilwell Varco for 3.8 billion
Danish crowns ($673.4 million).
NKT Holding owns 51 percent and Subsea 7 owns 49 percent of
the company being divested, NKT Flexibles.
"The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions,
including approval from the relevant competition authorities,
and is expected to close during the first half of 2012," NKT
Holding A/S said in a statement on Friday.
NKT Holding said it would book a gain on the transaction
this year.