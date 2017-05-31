Swiss biotech NLS Pharma's ADHD drug succeeds in mid-stage study

May 31 Swiss biotech NLS Pharma AG said on
Wednesday mid-stage trial data showed that its drug to treat
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) greatly reduced
symptoms in adults, paving the way for a late-stage trial.
ADHD is a chronic condition characterized by hyperactivity,
impulsive behavior and a difficulty in sustaining focus.
There are currently two types of approved medications used
to manage symptoms: stimulants and non-stimulants.
NLS' drug, mazindol, is a non-stimulant, but trial data
showed it could be as effective as a stimulant.
Stimulants are typically more effective than other drugs and
are believed to elevate levels of dopamine — a neurotransmitter
associated with motivation and attention. But they carry a risk
of abuse, may be poorly tolerated by patients, and even be fatal
in rare cases.
Shire Plc's Adderall and Vyvanse are examples of
stimulants that belong to a class of drugs called amphetamines —
the same class that includes crystal meth and ecstasy. Other
stimulants include Concerta and Ritalin.
Non-stimulants, including Eli Lilly's Strattera,
work slower than stimulants, but have a cleaner side-effect
profile.
The "holy grail" of ADHD treatments is to develop a
non-stimulant medicine that works as well as a stimulant,
Gregory Mattingly, an NLS study investigator said.
Mazindol does not have the same magnitude of effect on
dopamine as stimulants do. As a result, it is categorized as a
less-restrictive, Schedule IV drug under U.S. regulations,
Mattingly said.
Standard stimulants are considered Schedule II drugs, which
invite more scrutiny due to their potential for abuse. Patient
access can be inconvenient as these drugs require monthly
refills and written prescriptions.
In NLS' 85-patient trial, more than half the patients who
received mazindol experienced an over 50 percent reduction in
ADHD symptoms, compared with 15.8 percent of patients on a
placebo.
Many studies, especially those testing non-stimulant ADHD
drugs, have used a 25-30 percent threshold for reduction in
symptoms, Mattingly said.
Mazindol was previously approved for the short-term
treatment of obesity, but has since been withdrawn for reasons
unrelated to safety or efficacy.
Up to 11 percent of American children have ADHD, and more
than half continue to suffer from it as adults, according to
recent figures.
Two-thirds of children diagnosed are receiving treatment,
but up to 80 percent of adults are not, making that market ripe
for growth, Mattingly said.
Other ADHD drug developers include Neos Therapeutics Inc
, Alcobra Ltd and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc
.
