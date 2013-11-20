版本:
2013年 11月 21日

BRIEF-NMI Holdings reports Q3 loss of $0.25 per share

Nov 20 NMI Holdings Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.25 * Q3 revenue $2.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
