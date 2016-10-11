MOVES-NN Investment names new boutique manager alternative credit

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
NN Investment Partners appointed Gabriella Kindert as boutique manager alternative credit.
Kindert, who has more than 20 years of experience, has held various managerial positions with financial institutions including MeesPierson and BNP Paribas IP. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.