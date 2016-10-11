版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 19:37 BJT

MOVES-NN Investment names new boutique manager alternative credit

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

NN Investment Partners appointed Gabriella Kindert as boutique manager alternative credit.

Kindert, who has more than 20 years of experience, has held various managerial positions with financial institutions including MeesPierson and BNP Paribas IP. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐