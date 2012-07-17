CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Noah Holdings expects lower net income for 2012

(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify the company forecast a fall in adjusted net income, not net income. Also clarifies that the company's adjusted net income for the year, at the mid-point of the forecast range, is expected to be down 10 percent year-on-year)

July 17 Noah Holdings Ltd, a Chinese company that provides wealth management products, said it expects a decline in its adjusted net income for the year as uncertain economic environment hurt clients' risk appetite.

The Shanghai-based company said it expects an adjusted net income of between $22 million and $25 million for the year, the mid-point of which represents a fall of about 10 percent from a year earlier.

"The growth in our business has been slower than we had anticipated. Uncertainty of macro environment continued to impact clients' risk appetite, affecting clients' overall demand for wealth management products," Tom Wu, chief financial officer said in a statement.

As the second-quarter earnings season kicks off, companies around the world are rushing to lower expectations. Some have singled out China as a source of weakness. Growth in the world's second-largest economy probably slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, economists polled by Reuters said.

Shares of the company closed at $4.79 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)