UPDATE 2-China's Noah Holdings cuts forecast; shares hit life-low

July 17 Noah Holdings Ltd, which provides wealth management services to rich Chinese, lowered its profit forecast by about a quarter saying economic uncertainty had dampened client demand for risky products.

Noah's American Depositary Shares (ADS) touched a life-low of $4.10 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The company went public in 2010 at an IPO price of $12 per ADS.

The Shanghai-based company said it expects adjusted net income of between $22 million and $25 million for the full year 2012, do wn from its previous forecast of a profit of between $30 million and $35 million.

The company, which is backed by venture fund Sequoia Capital China Partners, said its clients have moved to safer shorter duration fixed income products, which earn the company a lower one-time commission, hurting revenue.

"The growth in our business has been slower than we had anticipated. Uncertainty of macro environment continued to impact clients' risk appetite, affecting clients' overall demand for wealth management products," Tom Wu, chief financial officer said in a statement.

Growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, probably slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, economists polled by Reuters said.