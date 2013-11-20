版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Noah Education reports Q1 loss per share $0.003

Nov 20 Noah Education Holdings Ltd : * Announces unaudited first quarter 2014 results * Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.003 * Q1 loss per share $0.003 * Q1 revenue rose 26.8 percent to RMB 49.2 million * Qtrly revenue $8 million * Sees Q2 2014 revenue $9.8 million to $11.4 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $38 million and $41 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
