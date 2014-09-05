Nobel Biocare shares rise on renewed bid speculation

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
LONDON, Sept 5 Shares in Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare rose on Friday, with two traders attributing the stock's gains to an AWP media report of possible bid interest for the company.
AWP reported that there were stock market rumours of a bid next week for Nobel Biocare at 23 Swiss francs per share.
A spokesman for Nobel Biocare declined to comment.
Nobel Biocare shares were up by 3.8 percent at 17.75 Swiss francs by 1200 GMT.
Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Nobel Biocare had attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015