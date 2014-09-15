Danaher to buy Nobel Biocare Holding for $2.2 billion including debt

Sept 15 U.S. healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy Nobel Biocare Holding in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.2 billion, including debt, to widen its market presence in the global dental industry.

Danaher said it will offer 17.10 Swiss francs per Nobel Biocare share and the deal is expected to be completed in late 2014 or early 2015.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Nobel Biocare had attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners. (1 US dollar = 0.9342 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)