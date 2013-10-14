UPDATE 1-Americans win Nobel prize for asset price forecasts

STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Three American scientists won
the 2013 economics Nobel prize on Monday for research that has
improved the forecasting of asset prices in the long term and
helped the emergence of index funds in stock markets, the
award-giving body said.
"There is no way to predict the price of stocks and
bonds over the next few days or weeks," The Royal Swedish
Academy of Sciences said in awarding the 8 million crown ($1.25
million) prize to Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert
Shiller.
"But it is quite possible to foresee the broad course of
these prices over longer periods, such as the next three
to five years. These findings ... were made and
analyzed by this year's Laureates," the academy said.
The behaviour of asset prices are key to decisions such as
savings, house buying and national economic policy, the academy
said.
"Mispricing of assets may contribute to financial
crises and, as the recent global recession illustrates, such
crises can damage the overall economy," it added.
The economics prize, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank
Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was
established in 1968. It was not part of the original group of
awards set out in dynamite tycoon Nobel's 1895 will.