REFILE-UPDATE 6-Scientists win Nobel for mapping body's 'cell traffic' system

By Niklas Pollard and Julie Steenhuysen
STOCKHOLM/CHICAGO Oct 7 Three scientists won
the Nobel medicine prize on Monday for plotting how cells
transfer vital materials such as hormones and brain chemicals to
other cells, giving insight into diseases such as Alzheimer's,
autism and diabetes.
Americans James Rothman, 62, Randy Schekman, 64, and
German-born Thomas Suedhof, 57, separately mapped out one of the
body's critical networks in which tiny bubbles known as vesicles
enable cells to secrete chemicals such as insulin into the
surrounding environment.
This cellular machinery, which has evolved over a billion
years, is so sensitive that slight malfunctions in the mechanism
can cause serious illness or death.
"Through their discoveries, Rothman, Schekman and Suedhof
have revealed the exquisitely precise control system for the
transport and delivery of cellular cargo," the Nobel Assembly at
Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement when awarding
the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.2 million).
Their research on how cells transport material around sheds
light on how insulin, which controls blood sugar levels, is made
and released into the blood at the right place at the right
time. Diabetes and some brain disorders have been attributed at
least in part to defects in the vesicle transport systems.
The scientists' work explains an "absolutely essential"
component of cell biology that helps scientists understand how
the brain or hormone secretion works, said Dr. Jeremy Berg, who
for years worked as director of the National Institute of
General Medical Sciences, a part of the National Institutes of
Health, which underwrote much of the research.
"It's one of the prizes for which there is not a treatment
that came out of it directly, but there are probably literally
thousands of laboratories around the world whose work would not
be taking place the way it is without their work," said Berg,
who is director of the Institute for Personalized Medicine at
the University of Pittsburgh.
The Nobel committee said the work could help in
understanding immuno-deficiency and brain disorders such as
autism.
"HOW CELLS WORK"
"Their discoveries could perhaps have clinical implications
in psychiatric diseases, but my guess is that they will be more
useful for the understanding of how cells work," said Professor
Patrik Rorsman of Oxford University.
Schekman, a geneticist, first became interested in how
proteins move within cells in 1974. At the University of
California, Berkeley, he began working on yeast, a single cell
microorganism. Research showed his findings applied equally to
human cells.
Among Schekman's research aims is to study whether the
accumulation of the protein amyloid in the brains of Alzheimer's
disease patients is due to disruption of the vesicle system.
Suedhof, a neuroscientist, has focused particularly on the
brain and questions of human thought and perception, emotions
and actions determined by signaling between neurons, cells which
constitute the foundation of the nervous system.
"My major interest is in trying to understand how neurons in
the brain communicate - how these processes get established
during development, and how they become impaired in autism and
schizophrenia," Suedhof said in an interview.
Suedhof said the work was really about "cell traffic," the
ability of cells to move material around.
Medicine is the first of the Nobel prizes awarded each year.
Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were
first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of dynamite
inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.
"My first reaction was, `Oh, my god!`" said Schekman, who
was woken with the good news. "That was also my second
reaction," he added, according to a University of California,
Berkeley, statement.
Schekman said in an interview that his work was born out of
a desire to understand how it was possible for one cell to talk
to the other. He said figuring that out would help deepen
understanding of how the brain works, "one of the most important
questions in biology today."
Suedhof said while he and his fellow prize winners had
worked separately they had met each other "many, many times."
They had "argued and sometimes agreed and sometimes disagreed,"
he said with a laugh.