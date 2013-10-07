UPDATE 5-Work on "cell traffic" and disease triggers wins Nobel prize

By Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Three U.S.-based scientists won
the Nobel medicine prize on Monday for plotting how vital
materials such as hormones and brain chemicals are transported
within cells and secreted to act on the body, giving insight
into diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer's.
Americans James Rothman, 62, Randy Schekman, 64, and
German-born Thomas Suedhof, 57, separately mapped out one of the
body's critical networks that uses tiny bubbles known as
vesicles to ferry chemicals such as insulin within cells.
The system, which also describes how vesicles transport
molecules to the cell surface for secretion, is so critical and
sensitive that errors and disruption in the mechanism can lead
to serious illness or death.
"Without this wonderfully precise organisation, the cell
would lapse into chaos," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's
Karolinska Institute said in a statement when awarding the prize
of 8 million crowns ($1.2 million).
"Through their discoveries, Rothman, Schekman and Suedhof
have revealed the exquisitely precise control system for the
transport and delivery of cellular cargo."
For example, their research sheds light on how insulin,
which controls blood sugar levels, is manufactured and released
into the blood at the right place at the right time, the Nobel
committee said in the statement.
Diabetes and some brain disorders have been attributed at
least in part to defects in the vesicle transport systems.
Rothman is professor at Yale University, Schekman is a
professor at the University of California at Berkeley, while
Suedhof is a professor at Stanford University. The three,
working separately, adopted quite different approaches to the
problem, reflecting their own scientific specialisms.
"HOW CELLS WORK"
"My first reaction was, "Oh, my god!" said Schekman, who was
woken with the good news in the early hours of his morning.
"That was also my second reaction," he added, according to a
Berkeley University statement.
Suedhof, a U.S. citizen, professed similar surprise.
"It blew me over," he told Reuters. "Every scientist dreams
of getting a Nobel prize. It's something I often tell my kids.
If you lose your dreams you lose your reason to live."
Medicine is the first of the Nobel prizes awarded each year.
Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were
first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of dynamite
inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.
Suedhof said the work was really about "cell traffic", the
ability of cells to move material around.
"We have met each other many many times and argued and
sometimes agreed and sometimes disagreed," he said of his fellow
prize winners. "We really work in quite distinct areas of
science."
Professor Patrik Rorsman of Oxford University said the award
was timely and well deserved. "It is such a fundamental process
they have studied and explained.
"Their discoveries could perhaps have clinical implications
in psychiatric diseases, but my guess is that they will be more
useful for the understanding of how cells work."
The committee said the work could help in understanding
immuno-deficiency, as well as brain disorders such as autism.
Schekman, a geneticist, first became interested in how
proteins move within cells in 1974. At the University of
California, Berkeley, he began working on yeast, a single cell
microorganism. Research showed his findings applied equally to
human cells
Among Schekman's research aims is to study whether the
accumulation of the protein amyloid in the brains of Alzheimer's
disease patients is due to disruption of the vesicle system.
Suedhof, a neuroscientist, has focused particularly on the
brain and questions of human thought and perception, emotions
and actions determined by signaling between neurons, cells which
constitute the foundation of the nervous system.
"I'm interested in understanding how is it possible for one
cell to talk to the other ... This field is one of the most
fundamental fields involved in understanding how the brain
works, which is one of the most important questions in biology
today."
Jeremy M. Berg, director of the Institute for Personalized
Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said the research had
tackled key questions of how molecules are directed by vesicles
to the cell wall and secreted to act on the body.
"You can't understand anything about how the brain works
without understanding this process. You can't understand
anything about hormone secretion without understanding this
process.
"It's one of the prizes for which there is not a treatment
that came out of it directly, but there are probably literally
thousands of laboratories around the world whose work would not
be taking place the way it is without their work."