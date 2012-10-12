European Union wins Nobel Peace Prize for uniting continent

OSLO Oct 12 The European Union won the Nobel
Peace Prize for its long-term role in uniting the continent, the
Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday, an award seen as
morale boost for the bloc as it struggles to resolve its debt
crisis.
The committee praised the 27-nation EU for rebuilding after
World War Two and for its role in spreading stability to former
communist countries after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall.
Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said an hour before the
announcement that the EU would win.
The prize, worth $1.2 million, will be presented in Oslo on
Dec. 10.