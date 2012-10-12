版本:
2012年 10月 12日

EU Parliament president "touched" as EU wins Peace Prize

BRUSSELS Oct 12 The president of the European Parliament welcomed the awarding of the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize to the European Union on Friday, saying it recognised post-war reconciliation in Europe and would serve as an inspiration.

"(We are) deeply touched and honoured that the EU has won the Nobel Peace Prize," Martin Schulz said in a statement distributed on Twitter.

"Reconciliation is what the EU is about. It can serve as an inspiration. The EU is a unique project that replaced war with peace, hate with solidarity."

The Nobel committee said the EU deserved the award for its long-term role in uniting the continent after World War Two.

