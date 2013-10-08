UPDATE 3-Higgs boson, key to the universe, wins Nobel physics prize

* British and Belgian scientists share 2013 award
By Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 Britain's Peter Higgs and
Francois Englert of Belgium won the Nobel Prize for physics on
Tuesday for predicting the existence of the Higgs boson particle
that explains how elementary matter attained the mass to form
stars and planets.
The insight has been hailed as one of the most important in
the understanding of the cosmos. Without the Higgs mechanism all
particles would travel at the speed of light and atoms would not
exist.
Half a century after the scientists' original prediction,
the new building block of nature was finally detected in 2012 at
the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) centre's
giant, underground particle-smasher near Geneva.
"I am overwhelmed to receive this award," said Higgs, who is
known to shun the limelight and did not appear in public on
Tuesday despite winning the world's top science prize.
"I hope this recognition of fundamental science will help
raise awareness of the value of blue-sky research," he said in a
statement via the University of Edinburgh where he works.
The two scientists had been favourites to share the 8
million Swedish crown ($1.25 million) prize after their
theoretical work was vindicated by the CERN experiments.
To find the elusive particle, scientists at the Large Hadron
Collider (LHC) had to pore over data from the wreckage of
trillions of sub-atomic proton collisions.
The Higgs boson is the last piece of the Standard Model of
physics that describes the fundamental make-up of the
universe. Some commentators - though not scientists - have
called it the "God particle", for its role in turning the Big
Bang into an ordered cosmos.
Higgs' and Englert's work shows how elementary particles
inside atoms gain mass by interacting with an invisible field
pervading all of space - and the more they interact, the heavier
they become. The particle associated with the field is the Higgs
boson.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the prize went to
Higgs and Englert for work fundamental to describing how the
universe is constructed.
"According to the Standard Model, everything, from flowers
and people to stars and planets, consists of just a few building
blocks: matter particles."
REMAINING QUESTIONS
Although finding the Higgs boson is a remarkable achievement
- and one which Higgs once said he never expected to see in his
lifetime - it is not the end of the story for physicists trying
to understand the structure of the universe.
Scientists are now grappling with other mysteries such as
understanding the nature of dark matter, which accounts for more
than a quarter of the universe, and dark energy, which is
believed to be the driver of cosmic expansion.
Asked how it felt to be a Nobel winner, Englert told
reporters by phone link to Stockholm: "You may imagine that this
is not very unpleasant, of course. I am very, very happy to have
the recognition of this extraordinary award."
CERN Director General Rolf Heuer said he was "thrilled" that
the Nobel prize had gone to particle physics. He said the
discovery of the Higgs boson at CERN last year marked "the
culmination of decades of intellectual effort by many people
around the world".
Some physicists were surprised that there was no recognition
for the CERN teams that discovered the new particle, since there
had been speculation of a prize for CERN as an institution.
The will of Swedish dynamite millionaire Alfred Nobel limits
the award to a maximum of three people - harking back to an
earlier era when science was conducted by individuals or very
small teams.
However, thousands worked on detecting the particle at CERN
and a total of six scientists published relevant papers in 1964.
Englert, 80, and his colleague Robert Brout - who died in
2011 - were first to publish; but the now 84-year-old Higgs
followed just a couple of weeks later and was the first to
explicitly predict the existence of a new particle.
Similar proposals from American researchers Carl Hagen and
Gerald Guralnik and Britain's Tom Kibble appeared shortly
afterwards.
Kibble said it was no surprise that he and his colleagues
were not included in the Nobel honour since "our paper was
unquestionably the last of the three to be published in Physical
Review Letters in 1964 - though we naturally regard our
treatment as the most thorough and complete".