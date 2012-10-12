TIMELINE-Sixty years of European Union

Oct 12 Here is a look back at the main
milestones for the European Union after it was awarded the Nobel
Prize for Peace on Friday:
1950 - French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman launches plan
to put West German and French coal and steel industries under
single authority, aiming to make war between the two countries
"materially impossible".
April 1951 - France, West Germany, Italy, Belgium,
Luxembourg and the Netherlands sign Treaty of Paris creating
European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC).
March 25, 1957 - Six founding nations - France, Germany,
Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg - sign the Treaty
of Rome establishing European Economic Community (EEC), a common
market with free movement of goods, capital, labour and
services.
July 1, 1967 - European Community (EC) is formed by merging
the EEC with the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and
the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), both created by
the same six founder nations.
1974 - The European Council is created as an informal forum
for discussion between heads of state and government, and became
one of the seven EU institutions in December 2009.
March 1979 - Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) is formed,
linking German mark, French and Belgian francs, Dutch guilder,
Danish crown, Irish punt and Italian lira within narrow bands.
December 1991 - Maastricht Treaty on Economic and Monetary
Union sets timetable and conditions for a single European
currency by 1999, a common foreign and security policy, and
cooperation on justice and home affairs. The EC is renamed the
European Union.
January 1999 - Euro is launched as a paper trading currency
with 11 participating members. Euro notes and coins go into
circulation in 12 countries in January 2002, replacing national
currencies.
December 2007 - The now 27 EU countries sign the Treaty of
Lisbon, superceding Maastricht. Critics argue that the new
treaty strengthens the centralised powers of the bloc and, by
moving powers away from national governments, erodes democracy.
It is ratified on Dec. 1, 2009.
December 2009 - Greece raised its deficit estimate to twice
its original size, triggering a still-raging economic crisis in
the euro zone and leading all EU member states - except Britain
and the Czech Republic - to sign a March 2012 treaty designed to
enforce more budget discipline.
Sources: Reuters/European Union websites