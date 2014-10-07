UPDATE 3-Light bulb moment: Low-energy LED wins Nobel prize

* Prize for invention of blue light-emitting diodes
* Breakthrough paved way for white-light LED lamps
* New technology promises huge energy savings
By Niklas Pollard and Ben Hirschler
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, Oct 7 An American and two
Japanese scientists won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics on
Tuesday for inventing a new energy-efficient and
environment-friendly light source, leading to the creation of
modern LED light bulbs.
Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Japanese-born
U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura won the prize for developing the
blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now
allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps.
The arrival of such lamps is changing the way homes and
workplaces are lit, offering a longer-lasting and more efficient
alternative to the incandescent bulbs pioneered by Joseph Swan
and Thomas Edison at the end of the 19th century.
"Red and green LEDs have been around for a long time but
blue was really missing. Thanks to the blue LED we now can get
white light sources which have very high energy efficiency and
very long lifetime," Per Delsing, a member of the Royal Swedish
Academy of Sciences, told a news conference.
The award is a notable example of a practical discovery
winning the prize, in contrast to last year when the physics
prize went to scientists who predicted the existence of the
Higgs boson particle that explains how elementary matter
attained the mass to form stars and planets.
"Incandescent light bulbs lit the 20th century; the 21st
century will be lit by LED lamps," the academy said in a
statement awarding the 8 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million)
prize.
Frances Saunders, president of Britain's Institute of
Physics, said the shift offered the potential for huge energy
savings.
"With 20 percent of the world's electricity used for
lighting, it's been calculated that optimal use of LED lighting
could reduce this to 4 percent. Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura's
research has made this possible and this prize recognises this
contribution," she said.
Akasaki is at the Meijo University in Japan and Amano is
professor at the Nagoya University. Nakamura is at the
University of California, Santa Barbara.
Contacted by telephone in the middle of the night, Nakamura
said of the award: "It's unbelievable." In a later statement, he
added: "It is very satisfying to see that my dream of LED
lighting has become a reality."
Nakamura invented the blue-light emitting diode while
working at Nichia, an unlisted firm, but received next to
nothing from the company for the work until 2004, when a Tokyo
court ordered Nichia to pay him a record 20 billion yen ($185
million). The company appealed and Nakamura settled for about $8
million.
CRACKING THE PROBLEM
Colin Humphreys, an expert at the University of Cambridge
who is working on next-generation LED lighting, said the ability
of the three scientists to crack the problem of blue light when
others had failed was a tremendous achievement.
"Their invention of efficient blue LEDs has paved the way
for the development of bright, cost effective and, importantly,
energy efficient white lighting," he said.
In addition to lighting buildings, LED bulbs are
transforming lamps in cars and the technology is also used as a
light source in smartphones and computer screens.
The LED boom is upending the traditional lighting industry
and General Electric, one of the biggest players,
forecasts that LEDs will account for about 70 percent of a $100
billion market by 2020, compared with 18 percent in 2012.
LED lamps last 10 times longer than fluorescent bulbs and
100 times longer than traditional incandescent tungsten filament
bulbs.
The scramble to develop more advanced and affordable
versions creates both opportunities and challenges for
companies, helping to drive a shake-up in the industry.
Osram was listed by its former parent Siemens
last year and Philips, after making light
bulbs for 123 years, also now plans to split off its lighting
division.
As winners of the physics award, the three new laureates
join some of the biggest names in science such as Albert
Einstein, Niels Bohr and the husband and wife team of Pierre and
Marie Curie.
The prize is also something of a boost to Japan's scientific
reputation after it was tarnished by a discredited high profile
stem cell study that had seemed to offer hope for replacing
damaged cells or even growing new human organs.
It came on the same day as the author of that study, Haruko
Obokata, was told by Waseda University that it will strip her of
her doctorate unless she corrects it within a year.
Obokata's discovery was first trumpeted as a game-changer,
but questions soon arose about the research and investigations
found that Obokata had plagiarised and fabricated parts of the
papers.
Physics was the second of this year's crop of Nobels. The
prizes were first awarded in 1901 to honour achievements in
science, literature and peace in accordance with the will of
dynamite inventor and business tycoon Alfred Nobel.
