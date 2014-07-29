版本:
BRIEF-Nobel Biocare confirms in talks on sale of company

July 29 Nobel Biocare Holding AG

* The company confirms that it has been approached by third parties with a potential interest in acquiring the company

* Nobel Biocare is in discussions, which are at a very early stage and may or may not result in any transaction Further company coverage:
