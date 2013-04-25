Nobel Biocare Q1 profit falls 1 pct but beats estimates

ZURICH, April 25 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as a weak global economy continued to weigh on sales of its high end dental implants.

The company reported profits of 13.3 million euros ($17.3 million)on sales of 141.5 million euros. That compared with earnings and sales estimates of 11.8 million euros and 141 million euros respectively in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)