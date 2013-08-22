Nobel Biocare second-quarter profit hit by restructuring charge

ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel
Biocare Holding said second-quarter profit tumbled 42
percent, dragged down by a one-off restructuring charge and an
unfavourable currency impact.
Net profit for the period came in at 8 million euros,
slightly below the average analyst forecast for 8.5 million in a
Reuters poll.
Sales were 147.8 million, a rise of 2.3 percent at constant
exchange rates and marking the first quarter of revenue growth
in two years.
Dental implant makers were hurt badly by the financial
crisis, as cash-strapped consumers cut back on cosmetic
dentistry, which is not generally reimbursed by insurers.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)