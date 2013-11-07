Nobel Biocare raises full-year profit target

ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare raised its full-year profit target on Thursday as cost savings start to bear fruit.

Net profit for the third quarter came in at 8.9 million euros ($12 million), compared to 7.1 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast a figure of 8.8 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales were 127.9 million, a rise of 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates, in line with forecasts. It marked the second quarterly rise in sales in a row after two years of decline.

Nobel Biocare said it expects to achieve low single-digit revenue growth for the full year at constant exchange rates.

As a result of this and cost-savings, it has raised its target for its earnings before interest tax (EBIT) margin and now expects an improvement of 100 to 150 basis points at constant exchange rates and excluding a 6.2 million euros one-off charge. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)