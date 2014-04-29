版本:
Nobel Biocare reports rise in sales, sees further growth in 2014

ZURICH, April 29 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare posted a slight rise in revenues on Tuesday and said it expected sales to grow at a low single-digit rate in 2014.

First-quarter sales rose 3 percent at constant exchange rates to 138.8 million euros ($192.16 million), generating net profit of 12.5 million euros, compared to 13.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 142 million euros and an average net profit of 12.8 million. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
