Nobel Biocare reports rise in sales, sees further growth in 2014

ZURICH, April 29 Swiss dental implant maker
Nobel Biocare posted a slight rise in revenues on
Tuesday and said it expected sales to grow at a low single-digit
rate in 2014.
First-quarter sales rose 3 percent at constant exchange
rates to 138.8 million euros ($192.16 million), generating net
profit of 12.5 million euros, compared to 13.3 million a year
earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 142 million
euros and an average net profit of 12.8 million.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)