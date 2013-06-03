Dental pioneer Nobel Biocare seeks way back to sales success

* Nobel lost market share between 2007-2011
* Financial crisis, cheaper rivals, PR disaster hit sales
* Faces challenge to grow both premium and discount brands
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, June 3 When Swede Goesta Larsson died in
2006, the titanium screw-in teeth put in his mouth more than 40
years earlier were still in good working order.
Now, Nobel Biocare Holding AG - the firm that grew
from that first implant system - is trying to regain its initial
success after seeing its profits and image hit in recent years.
Nobel is battling bad luck and bad decisions. Many European
consumers stopped spending on cosmetic dentistry during the
financial crisis and rivals pushed ahead with cheaper options.
Nobel's muddled strategy cost it management and sales reps. A
costly ad campaign promised "Teeth In An Hour" but failed to
point out not everyone would be eligible for its products.
"The only thing that didn't go wrong was the quality of the
product," said ZKB analyst Sibylle Bischofberger. "They had a TV
commercial which promised patients things they couldn't get.
They had a high turnover of sales reps and there were a lot of
management changes. They have quite a hill to climb to recover."
Nobel ceded some 7 percentage points of market share to
competitors between 2007 and 2011 - a lot of custom for Richard
Laube, appointed chief executive two years ago, to win back.
Controversially, Laube - a former head of Nestle's
nutrition business - has pinned his turnaround strategy on a
recovery in the premium market rather than focusing on cheaper
implants as some investors have urged.
Later this year Nobel plans to launch a new version of its
NobelProcera scanner, which creates individualised dental
prosthetics. Dentists using it will be able to offer a fast,
personalised service which Laube hopes in turn will boost sales
of its premium dental implants.
"In the world of coffee, you could argue price per gram, but
only a few ask what the Nespresso capsule costs. They just want
a better experience and that's what we're trying to provide,"
said Laube, who has dual U.S.-Swiss citizenship.
However analysts and fund managers warned Nobel and some of
its rivals have been waiting too long for their core market to
recover. They urged the Swiss firm to come up with a development
plan for its Alpha-Bio Tec discount brand too.
"Waiting is not an option anymore. They are still fixated on
this golden age of strong growth. But the market...no longer
exists. The mindset has to change," Bischofberger said.
PREMIUM EXPERIENCE
The most popular markets for dental implants - Spain,
Portugal and Italy - were among the hardest hit by the financial
crisis. Clients in other countries were put off by the fact that
implants costing thousands of dollars apiece are often not
reimbursed by insurers because they constitute cosmetic surgery.
Nobel's main rival Straumann estimates two-thirds
of people aged over 55 in the developed world are missing at
least one tooth. But many will choose to put off treatment or
opt for a cheaper bridge rather than a dental implant.
Consequently Nobel and Straumann shares are below mid-2007
levels, while those of Essilor, the world's largest
opthalmic lenses maker, and Danish hearing aid maker GN Store
Nord - whose products are refundable - are up 46 percent
and 27 percent.
Among its peers Nobel shares are by far the biggest faller,
down more than 85 percent since mid-2007. The firm's operating
margin sank from a high of 33.5 percent in 2005 to just 11.8
percent last year because of high fixed-costs despite falling
sales, its position as a specialist - and its taste for
expensive advertising and marketing campaigns.
Laube's appointment, and his efforts to retain staff and
improve relationships with dentists, appear to have at least
halted any further decline. The firm broadly clung onto market
share in 2012 and in the first quarter posted better underlying
growth than Straumann for the first time in nearly six years.
DISCOUNT GAP
Some 200 companies now compete in a global implant and
dentistry market estimated at 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.2
billion) in 2012 by Straumann. "Value" brands account for about
60 percent of volume and the number of firms producing simple
implants from cheaper materials continues to grow as customer
numbers rise, particularly in China and Russia.
That makes it all the more urgent that Nobel reap the
potential of its own discount brand Alpha-Bio Tec. Bought in
2008 the brand grew sales 20 percent last year but still
contributes less than 5 percent of sales overall.
The arrival last August of Oliver Walker as Nobel's new
chief financial officer may help this process. Walker previously
worked at Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova, where he
gained know-how in selling both premium and discount products
under that firm's different brands.
Sebastian Buch, a portfolio manager at Union Investment
Group, which owns around 3 percent of Nobel's shares, said a
bigger presence in the value market was key to recovery.
"You need a good functioning second brand," he said. "Among
the things that Nobel hasn't tackled yet, the development of
Alpha is a priority."