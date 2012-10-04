版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Nobel Biocare falls after profit warning

ZURICH Oct 4 Nobel Biocare Holding AG : * Shares open down 7 percent

