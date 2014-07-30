版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 15:05 BJT

BRIEF-Nobel Biocare up 2.2 pct after says in M&A talks

July 30 Nobel Biocare Holding AG : * Shares trade 2.2 percent higher after company said is in early talks with

potential buyers Source text for Eikon:
