瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Nobel Biocare says shareholders approve all board proposals

Dec 15 Nobel Biocare Holding AG

* Says extraordinary general meeting of Nobel Biocare approves all proposals of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
